Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,004,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,771. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average of $92.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

