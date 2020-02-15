Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

VVV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. 1,059,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 300,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 205,268 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 453,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 354,724 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,310,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,057,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

