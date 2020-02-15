ValuEngine Downgrades Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of WINR stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
