USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 13,900 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in BCE were worth $10,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 57.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

BCE traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $48.55. 476,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,702. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.36. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6267 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s payout ratio is 91.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

