USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 236,300 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 236,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,655,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 2.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,163. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

