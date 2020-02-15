USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after buying an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 205,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 187,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,854,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.54.

Shares of TDG traded down $8.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $646.75. 507,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,854. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.09. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $421.98 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.69, for a total transaction of $10,893,658.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.93, for a total value of $5,672,007.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,743.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,150 shares of company stock valued at $57,613,025 in the last three months. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

