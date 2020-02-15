USS Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $37.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,525. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

