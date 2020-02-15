USS Investment Management Ltd Has $10.95 Million Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJR. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,553,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,856,000 after acquiring an additional 916,145 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth $14,737,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,956,000 after purchasing an additional 387,726 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,180,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,108,000 after purchasing an additional 362,970 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,621,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,219,000 after purchasing an additional 225,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJR remained flat at $$19.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 266,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0757 dividend. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

