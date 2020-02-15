USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

USB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.11. 4,351,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,753,606. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,540,521.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,350.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,248 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

