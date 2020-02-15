USS Investment Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.46. 3,886,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,155,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.27. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $121.48 and a 52-week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTX. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.53.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

