US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of USFD traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,987. US Foods has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,380,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in US Foods by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 508,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 241,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.