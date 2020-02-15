US Bancorp DE Has $1.91 Million Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Workday by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Workday by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 334.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.99. 1,233,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,164. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $151.06 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.69.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Goldman Sachs Group raised Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

In other Workday news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $848,145.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $1,025,434.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

