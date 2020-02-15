US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,854,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $826,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 354,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 533,536 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $16,064,768.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,840.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,730,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,176,294 shares of company stock worth $1,748,227,509. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.55. 4,284,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,530. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 147.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 260.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.05.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

