URU Metals (LON:URU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $238.70

URU Metals Ltd (LON:URU) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $238.70 and traded as low as $131.50. URU Metals shares last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 792 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 237.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55.

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

