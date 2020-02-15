Uquid Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.87 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $12.14 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00003915 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Livecoin, Exrates and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00049565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 268.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00490498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.36 or 0.06182951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00067323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001495 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

UQC is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, OOOBTC, IDAX, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

