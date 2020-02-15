Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.67.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $54.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the third quarter worth about $1,743,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 525.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 73.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 38,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $17,078,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.