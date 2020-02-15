Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.50.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Universal Display stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.69. 414,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,432. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.38. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $115.62 and a 52-week high of $230.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

