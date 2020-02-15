United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $153.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,886,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,063. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $121.48 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.