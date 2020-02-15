United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in United Continental by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Continental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in United Continental by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 255,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in United Continental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,885,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in United Continental by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 288,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Shares of UAL stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.55. 3,093,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,300,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.44 and a 52-week high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

