Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 699.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.2% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.4% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.8% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Unilever by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Unilever stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

