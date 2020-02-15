UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.96-0.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.916-6.916 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UNICHARM CORP/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UNICHARM CORP/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.49. UNICHARM CORP/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44.

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

