Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,980,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 35,900,000 shares. Currently, 20.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

UAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth $31,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 14.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Under Armour by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,846,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,013. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.