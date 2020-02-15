UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INF. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 869 ($11.43) to GBX 873 ($11.48) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Informa to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 908 ($11.94).

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 778.20 ($10.24) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 825.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 819.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 689.40 ($9.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85).

In related news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

