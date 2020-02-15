UBS Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 27 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 27 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABBN. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 22 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a CHF 26 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 22.55.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

