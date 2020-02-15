Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 567,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 300,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,723. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.66. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 6,081,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,149,000 after acquiring an additional 188,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 135,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 58,198 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 88,130 shares during the period. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TKC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

