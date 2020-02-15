TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.80.

NASDAQ TTEC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.80. 104,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,783. TTEC has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $50.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $109,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,571,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 63.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

