Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 940 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

AAP traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $182.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

