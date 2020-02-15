Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 281 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,345 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 978,575 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,821,000 after acquiring an additional 821,189 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,476,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,470 shares of company stock worth $49,207,334. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $89.66. 3,919,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $72.36 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.05.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

