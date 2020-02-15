Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.07. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

