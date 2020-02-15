Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.9% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,551,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,729. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $147.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.81%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

