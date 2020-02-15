Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 1.4% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600,368 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8,468.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 259,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13,527.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 181,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,769,000 after purchasing an additional 180,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.55.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

