Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

VMBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.52. 674,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,735. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.