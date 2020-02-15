Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 6,730 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.65. 10,848,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,609,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $257.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $59.62 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

