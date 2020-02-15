Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $54,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 952,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,244,000 after acquiring an additional 95,321 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 277,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,634. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

