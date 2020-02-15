Trust Co. of Vermont Buys Shares of 661 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,655,000 after acquiring an additional 608,445 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,600,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after acquiring an additional 261,925 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,766,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,461,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,232,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,735. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $53.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.