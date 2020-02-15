Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Trupanion from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trupanion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

TRUP stock traded down $6.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. 2,005,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,883. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Asher Bearman sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,815.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,300 shares of company stock worth $1,007,207. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 37,802 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 107,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 54,455 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 286,425 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,142,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

