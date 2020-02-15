Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Raised to

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from to in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Get Trupanion alerts:

TRUP traded down $6.87 on Friday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,757. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -326.67 and a beta of 1.76. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Asher Bearman sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,360 shares in the company, valued at $82,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $130,360.00. Insiders have sold 29,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,207 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,142,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 37,802 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 77,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 107,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 54,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.