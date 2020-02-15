True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

True Nature Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:TNTY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. True Nature shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 428,951 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

In other news, CEO Lawrence M. Diamond purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.04 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

True Nature Holding, Inc focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

