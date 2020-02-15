Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Issues Earnings Results

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TRTN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.43. 362,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. Triton International has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

