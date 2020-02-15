Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRIP. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from to and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.47.

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.65. 3,147,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,211. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

