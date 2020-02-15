Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRIP. Consumer Edge began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.47.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $58.24.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,184 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,284 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,614 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,606,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 512,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.