Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.40-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $780-810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.66 million.Trimble also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.40-0.45 EPS.

TRMB stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Trimble has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $214,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,559.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $301,039.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,620 shares of company stock valued at $744,248. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.