Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 101,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,728. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

