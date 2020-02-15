TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.20-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $980M – 1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.65 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair raised TreeHouse Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised TreeHouse Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.79.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

NYSE THS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,839. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $314,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.