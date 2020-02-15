TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Short Interest Update

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 903,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,190. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $98.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $1,150,886.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,167 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 18.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 773,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,701,000 after purchasing an additional 150,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

