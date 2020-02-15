TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.
TDG stock traded down $8.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $646.75. The company had a trading volume of 507,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,612. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $618.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.09. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $421.98 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.54.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
