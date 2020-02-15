TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report $4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.12. TransDigm Group reported earnings per share of $4.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $20.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.60 to $21.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $23.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.70 to $24.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.54.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $8.92 on Friday, hitting $646.75. 507,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $618.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.09. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $421.98 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.87, for a total value of $4,707,061.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141,651.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.93, for a total transaction of $5,672,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,743.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,150 shares of company stock worth $57,613,025. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $23,072,000. Raynor Geoffrey purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,168,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

