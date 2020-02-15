Tradition Asset Management LLC Buys 14 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $15.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,134.87. 2,591,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,081. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,928.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,817.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,062.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

