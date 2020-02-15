Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $245.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.69.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $1,686,131.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,529.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $2,344,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,033.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,247 shares of company stock valued at $50,648,522 in the last 90 days. 17.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 560.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,062. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Trade Desk has a one year low of $145.51 and a one year high of $313.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 150.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.74.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

