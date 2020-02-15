Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Takes Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,837.8% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 20,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.

SPGI stock traded up $6.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,731. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $194.95 and a 52 week high of $307.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

